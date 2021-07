In a week where record temperatures are being recorded in parts of the world all eyes are on the state of the climate. Hundreds of people are likely to have died as a result of record-breaking temperatures in Canada and the US Northwest, authorities say.While more than 60 fatalities in the US state of Oregon have been linked to the heat, the Canadian province of British Columbia experienced a 195 per cent increase in sudden deaths.The risk of wildfires has risen in step with the soaring temperatures, with the governor of Oregon issuing a state of emergency and many parts...