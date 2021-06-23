Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State Gets $16M Investment for Broadband Research

Government Technology
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — Iowa became home Tuesday to the National Science Foundation's fourth and final wireless research platform, thanks to a $16 million investment in Iowa State University-led research aimed at achieving universal and affordable rural broadband. ISU joins New York City, Salt Lake City and North Carolina State University as...

www.govtech.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Isu#Nsf#Ara#Collins Aerospace#U S Cellular#Pawr#Computer Engineering#Iowa State University#Iowans#Broadbandnow Research#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
FCC
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Iowa Statenodawaybroadcasting.com

Iowa To Shutter State-Run Coronavirus Test Iowa In July

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites. State public health officials say demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased. About 400 tests are done each day at the 17 drive-thru and clinic sites, far less than the more than 6,000 tests a day at peak virus activity in November. The plan is to provide free at-home test kits once the state test sites close on July 16. Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites also will continue to offer tests.
Internetuci.edu

UCI researchers part of federally funded effort to boost broadband connectivity in rural US

UCI electrical engineering and computer science researchers are part of a rural wireless connectivity research project that recently received $8 million from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funds will help the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research program establish a new facility in central Iowa dedicated to driving innovation and improving broadband connectivity in sparsely inhabited regions of the U.S. Systems working group principal investigator Ozdal Boyraz, UCI professor of electrical engineering and computer science, will lead a team focusing on free-space optical backbone technologies associated with the initiative. FSO uses infrared laser beams to transmit digital data – including internet messages, video, computer files and radio signals – across vast distances without using fiber-optic cables. “It would be cost-prohibitive to hard-wire every location in the nation’s vast rural regions with broadband fiber, so one solution is to use line-of-sight light beam transmitters and receivers to cover the territory,” Boyraz said. “The challenge for our team is to develop technologies that are robust and highly reliable.” Academic researchers in the Iowa hub, called ARA: Wireless Living Lab for Smart and Connected Rural Communities, will work with representatives from an industry consortium of 35 wireless companies to build a programmable infrastructure across Iowa State University, the city of Ames, and nearby farms and communities. The systems will provide a technological backbone for precision agriculture and livestock operations and, potentially, autonomous vehicles and drones. Said Boyraz: “This project aims to improve the quality of life in rural America through better internet access, benefiting sectors as diverse as agriculture, business, healthcare, education and culture.”
Iowa Statewho13.com

$8 million grant to fund broadband study in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa — An $8 million grant was announced today to fund an effort to study better ways to deliver rural broadband. The National Science Foundation is putting up $7 million with another $1 million from the USDA. “The PAWR public-private partnership showcases NSF’s unique ability to foster a national...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa is a state of red flags

So, Gov. Kim Reynolds, you're going to use pandemic funds to brag about all Iowa has to offer? Really?. Are you also planning to tell businesses and individuals about Iowa's war on a woman's right to choose? Iowa's determination to make it harder to vote? Iowa's determination not to mandate a living wage for all those "great job opportunities" you brag about? Iowa is a state "led" by a governor who refused federal funds to help those in distress from the pandemic, refused a mask mandate and opened up earlier than the CDC - and common sense - recommended.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Researchers Will Study Internet Access, Use in 3-County Area

(Ames, IA) Iowa State University will lead a 16-million dollar research project on the use of wireless technology to provide internet access in areas of Story, Boone, and Marshall Counties. Ericsson North America will provide network equipment and services. Paul Challoner a V-P with the company, says agricultural uses will be one focus. It will test wireless internet connections to rural schools, hospitals, and other sites in a 300-square mile area. I-S-U faculty and students will be involved in the research.
Iowa StateEurekAlert

Iowa State University and partners receive major National Science Foundation research grant to drive innovation in rural broadband connectivity

AMES, IA - The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program announces Iowa State University and its partners as the fourth testbed in a diverse portfolio of large-scale research platforms located throughout the United States. Designated as ARA: Wireless Living Lab for Smart and Connected Rural Communities, the new platform in central Iowa complements the technical specialties of earlier PAWR platforms, adding a focus on technologies for rural broadband connectivity.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

The Platforms For Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Program Announces Fourth Wireless Research Platform In Central Iowa To Drive Innovation In Rural Broadband Connectivity

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and an industry consortium of 35 leading wireless companies, today announced ARA as the fourth testbed in a diverse portfolio of large-scale wireless research platforms located throughout the United States. Designated as ARA: Wireless Living Lab for Smart and Connected Rural Communities, the new platform in Central Iowa complements the technical specialties of earlier PAWR platforms, adding a focus on technologies for low-cost, high-speed rural broadband connectivity.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Arkansans without broadband undercounted by FCC, researcher says

National broadband reporting is a hot mess and the cost to deliver high-speed Internet to underserved rural areas is even more complicated. BroadbandNow, an independent research and advocacy group that monitors nationwide broadband deployment, reports that more than 1 million Arkansans lack the high-speed service, contradicting Federal Communications Commission estimates that 574,000 homes are not served.
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Iowa State Economic Development and Industry Relations Announces Patrick Klepcyk as the Director, Office of Innovation Commercialization and President, Iowa State Research Foundation

AMES, Iowa (June 28, 2021) Iowa State University Office of Economic Development and. Industry Relations today announced Patrick Klepcyk as the Director, Office of Innovation. Commercialization (OIC) and President of the Iowa State Research Foundation (ISURF). Klepcyk. was hired following a national search, and replaces interim director Dana Rewoldt who...
Iowa Stateuni.edu

Master Builders of Iowa invests in UNI’s Industrial Technology Center

The University of Northern Iowa has announced a $250,000 gift from the Master Builders of Iowa (MBI) for the Industrial Technology Center renovation and modernization project. UNI's $40 million request to the state to fund a major renovation and expansion of the Industrial Technology Center was approved during the last legislative session. MBI’s gift helps launch an accompanying $4.2 million private fundraising campaign. In addition to the financial support, MBI was a significant lobbying voice in helping to successfully move UNI’s request through the legislative process.
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Iowa to Spend $12M on Research, Data Projects

(TNS) — Near the end of the first full budget year since the University of Iowa initiated a $1.165 billion public-private partnership to operate its utilities system, campus administrators have identified seven projects to receive a total $12 million from the partnership-enabled endowment. The approved projects — landing a range...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

State Of Illinois And Partners Announce Grants To Support Local Broadband Planning And Implementation

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband today announced its second cohort of the Illinois Connected Communities grant program, created to assist some of the most underserved areas of the state with building broadband capacity. Through a unique cross-sector collaboration, participating communities will have the opportunity to embark on a 12-month program to help them complete a community-driven, broadband strategic plan. To help communities improve broadband access and utilization, the State and its partners are providing up to $15,000 in state-funded small grants, access to best-practice curriculum, and more than 50 hours of consultation and community planning facilitation.
Georgia Statejacksonprogress-argus.com

Governor, state officials laud south Georgia rural broadband plan

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Irwin EMC's plans to provide access to reliable, affordable, high-speed fiber broadband service for its 8,400 members. The cooperative has selected Conexon Connect, the internet service provider subsidiary of rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon, to lead the project and serve EMC members with fiber broadband.
Iowa Stateagfax.com

Iowa Soybeans: Northern Research Farm Field Day, Kanawha, June 23

Micronutrients for soybean production, soybean cyst nematode management and white mold of soybean will highlight the summer field day at the Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm near Kanawha. The North Central Iowa Research Association will also announce a capital campaign. The capital campaign kickoff will represent the...
Politicsswiowanewssource.com

Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program application window opens July 1

(The Center Square) – Communications service providers can begin applying July 1 for nearly $100 million in new state program funds intended to facilitate boosting broadband infrastructure in underserved areas of Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF848, a bill appropriating the funds, on April 28. The bill stipulates the availability...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa internet providers prepare for $100 million public broadband funding

Nearly $100 million in public funding for broadband projects in underserved areas will open up to applications this week, the largest pot of state money for Iowa’s broadband infrastructure to date. This is the sixth time Iowa has provided public funds to expand its broadband infrastructure. The dollar amount is...
Iowa Statenorthscottpress.com

USDA reminds Iowa producers to file crop acreage reports

DES MOINES — Agricultural producers in Iowa who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....