PCF Insurance Services and River Valley Insurance Agency Form Strategic Partnership

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Everyday Life, an insurance platform on a mission to get life insurance to everyone who needs it, is partnering with Independent Financial Partners (IFP) to bring its innovative life insurance solution to IFP’s Institutional Services group network of community banks and their customers. The new insurance offering will support the banks’ initiatives to improve the financial health and resilience of their retail customers, forging deeper relationships with them.