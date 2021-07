Summer is upon us, and we have some heavy tunes to go with it. A month of returns, June sees iconic post-metal acts Amenra and Bossk make a comeback, while Chassm and Somnuri add the necessary new blood to the scene. Moving to the doom premises, Boss Keloid unleash a highly energetic listen in Family the Smiling Thrash. Meanwhile, Hellish Form dwell in the funereal aspect of the genre, and the multifaceted Bong-Ra allow us to revisit the magnificence of Antediluvian. On the more traditional path, the return of Pharaoh is upon, the band unleashing The Powers That Be after nine long years, reminding us of the potency of their heavy/power core.