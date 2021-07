Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for a six-month jail term over campaign finance violations for his 2012 relection bid. At the end of proceedings in Paris, they issued withering criticism of the former head of state and demanded a one-year jail term, with six months of it suspended, and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,500). "Nicolas Sarkozy clearly regrets nothing because he came to just one hearing," prosecutor Vanessa Perree told the court. "This way of thinking of himself as being above the law, of not being a citizen among others, is the same as it was during the presidential campaign," she added.