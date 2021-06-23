Cancel
Hamilton, MT

Crosswalk art in Hamilton

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

Hamilton City Council voted 4 to 2 to remove the crosswalk artwork by the library at City of Hamilton’s expense. “Concerns” came from a few members of the public about how the bright colors, which have not caused traffic issues for almost a year, could be a safety risk to pedestrians and risk lawsuits for the City. They said allowing any “artwork” would require permitting symbols from the KKK. They said alternative views would not be shoved down their throats.

