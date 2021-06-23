Cancel
Religion

What if…?!

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

"I pledge allegiance to the soil of the beautiful Grandmother Earth. And to all life for which it provides, one Humanity, sharing the Earth, with liberty and just livelihood for all.". This is my pledge for the future sake of our country, our communities, and our families. This is my...

bitterrootstar.com
#Politics
Society
Religion
The Georgia Sun

What is Juneteenth?

You may have heard of Juneteenth in recent years. If you have been paying attention to the news this week, you know that Juneteenth just became a federal holiday. Despite its recent popularity, Juneteenth has been celebrated since just after the Civil War. So, what is it? Read on. When...
Religion

Why?

Why a rainbow crosswalk? Why, something to segregate you from everyone else? Why do you feel you are different and deserve special treatment? Why do you need a symbol of Inclusion or empowerment, or affirmation? Do you feel it will help you overcome fear and self doubt? I’m here to tell you, the answer is “NO!” Will a symbol help reduce the suicide rate of the LGBTQ+ community? I’d say that answer is NO! Do you really believe that a symbol, that mimics God’s rainbow, that was made by a person is the thing you want to hold on to for inclusion, empowerment, and affirmation? Do you really think that a symbol will ease your fear and self doubt? Please give that some serious thought.
Religion

Satanic influence

Oh my goodness! All those letters castigating those “hateful” Christians causes me to wonder if anyone remembers the story of Sodom & Gomorrah. There is still today brimstone on the remains of those two cities. Those who celebrate sexual perversity are certainly NOT Christians. God has laws and man has laws. Sometimes one must choose which are more important.
Pinesdale, MT

Can we learn to thrive?

I’m the one that asked all of us to upgrade our thinking. As I read the letters to the editor (mostly the only thing I read in newspapers anymore), I get a sense of what matters to you, what triggers you, and what you are thinking or not thinking. My...
Science

To Donna Gibney

Can we stop this pseudo-conversation now? I will take your views on American history to heart when you have a PhD in the subject, like several of the people I consult and read regularly. Perhaps you will say, “Yeah, those colleges and universities are all Marxist.”. And perhaps you will...
Maple Valley, WA

Our Freedom

We who live in the United States have much to be grateful for. As a nation we enjoy freedoms that others only dream about. We have the freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness; the freedom to speak openly, to worship God, and live the American dream. How was all...
Religion

Faith Perspective: "In God We Trust"

Regardless of what's being written and taught today, the United States of America is the only nation that was built upon the Christian faith! Our first President, George Washington, never hesitated to say, “It would be impossible to govern rightly without God and the Bible.'' President John Adams agreed: ''It would be impossible to govern without God and the Ten Commandments.'' The Pilgrim Charter of 1620 stated its purpose was ''to advance the enlargement of the Christian religion to the glory of God Almighty.'' Before the Pilgrims ever arrived on our shores, they signed the Mayflower Compact, revealing their intent: ''for the glory of God.''
Ennis, MT

Help wanted, housing needed

“Short staffed. It’s the new pandemic,” reads a sign at an Ennis restaurant. “We can’t hire employees,” business owners said repeatedly during a recent listening session at the Shovel & Spoon Restaurant in Sheridan. Business folks from Ennis, Sheridan, and Twin Bridges took part. Madison County Democrats and the Montana Democratic Party sponsored the event. Now that our world is opening up from the COVID pandemic, Main Street businesses can’t meet the demand. “During the pandemic, it was panic buying, now it’s panic tourism,” said one. Ordinarily, ‘panic tourism’ would be a great thing for a business’s bottom line, but instead, it’s overwhelming.
Politics

Not impressed

I recently attended the Hamilton City Council meeting that was held at the County Fairgrounds. It was eye-opening. The mayor began the meeting with a dictatorial warning that anyone violating the rules of the meeting would be removed. You could not speak out, clap, boo, or ask questions that you wanted to be answered. All you could do is “comment.” That alone should give Hamiltonians pause. “The city council was NOT there to answer questions,” said the mayor. If not…. why not? Isn’t that why they were elected?
Darby, MT

Bitterroot Health expanding to Darby, opening in 2022

Bitterroot Health will open a new location in Darby in late 2022; the Bitterroot Health Darby – Scripps Clinic. The new clinic will replace the current Bitterroot Physicians Clinic, affiliated with Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH); the new name is part of the MDMH overarching rebrand to Bitterroot Health. “We...
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton kicks off process for new comprehensive plan

The City of Hamilton officially began work on a new Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday, June 21st. A steering committee comprised of 11 members, city staff and consultants from the firm, Logan Simpson, met to discuss the process of the new plan, which is expected to take approximately one year to complete. The kick-off meeting laid the foundation for the plan’s development, and took the first small steps toward defining what the City of Hamilton could be like in the year 2040.
Diseases & Treatments

What Is Pseudoparkinsonism?

Pseudoparkinsonism, also known as drug-induced parkinsonism, is a reversible condition that resembles parkinsonism. Parkinsonism refers to any condition that causes the movement irregularities seen in Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder. Symptoms of pseudoparkinsonism can include tremors, slow movement, shuffling gait, and muscle stiffness. This condition is treated by discontinuing the...
Greensboro, NC

Faculty Q&A: July Fourth and the American Revolution

For many, July Fourth weekend is synonymous with fireworks, cookouts, and packed beaches. John Adams himself wrote that Independence Day should be celebrated with “pomp and parade” and “bonfires and illuminations.”. But what’s often missing from our July Fourth celebrations are reflections and conversations about the history of American independence...
Relationships
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Kids

What Is a Child?

There are differences between adults and children, but perhaps, not as significant as we imagine. While for obvious reasons children need adults’ help and protection, they also want respect, freedom of choice, and many of the other things adults value. Children wish to grow up, because they want to live lives after their own hearts.
Religion

What is Hell?

Ever wonder why we hear so much talk about heaven, but hardly anyone ever mentions hell? Hell is probably a place we do not want to think about, much less talk about. The bible teaches that hell is a real place and will last just as long as heaven, that is forever (Matt. 25:46). Jesus warns us “And fear not them that can kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul, but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell” (Matt. 10:28). Here Jesus is using the fear of hell as a motivation for doing right. While I would be the first to admit that fear should not be our main reason to submit to the Lord, it is a real reason to think about when we ponder where we want to spend eternity. In this present world we live in, most seem to think that no one should be punished for anything they do, no matter how reprehensible or horrific the crime may be. Anyone can be rehabilitated and returned to society, they claim. Hell was not meant to rehabilitate anyone, it was prepared to punish the devil and his angels and will last forever (Matt. 25:41). Some will say, how can a loving God send anyone to hell? God does not send anyone to hell, they do that by their own actions and choices. God wants everyone to know His truth and be saved (I Tim. 2:4). God’s grace has been extended to all men and He sent His only begotten Son to die that we all might be saved (Titus 2:11). God is our creator and He rightly demands that we keep His commandments, or there will be everlasting punishment from His presence (II Thess. 1:6-9). God is light and we as His children should always strive to walk in His light (I John 1:5-7). By sharp contrast hell is described as darkness and outer darkness where God is not (Matt. 22:13). Heaven is a place of victory where those who overcome evil will triumph and inherit all the blessings of God (Rev. 21:7). Hell is described as a place of ultimate failure populated by the lowest of human kind, to burn in the lake of fire, which is the second death (Rev. 21:8). The apostle Paul writes that fornicators, thieves, drunkards, extortioners, homosexuals, idolaters, and a few others that I don’t even know what they are, will not inherit the kingdom of God. That only leaves one place for such to go, hell (I Cor. 6:9-11). It is worthy of note that those who refuse to serve the Lord will be a part of that despicable lot in hell. Heaven will be a place where God is and the grandeur of His creation will last forever. Hell, on the other hand, will be a place where God will not be, a place of agony and anguish. Remember there are but two choices, we will either spend eternity in heaven or in hell. Hell can easily be avoided by making the right decisions and keeping God’s commandments while we live on this earth. However most will refuse to do so, thus choosing the broad gate that leads to destruction (Matt. 7:13). An old question often asked, “What is better than heaven or worse than hell?” The answer of course is to take someone with you. May we all strive for heaven and take as many with us as possible.
Religion

What is sin?

Before someone can understand the Good News of the Gospel, it is important to have the foundation of the ‘bad news’. Before we can appreciate the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, we have to understand what we need to be saved from. It is surprising the number...