Princess Margaret the Soap Opera Star? Learn About Her Turn on an Iconic British Series

By Lanford Beard
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal watchers and binge-watchers of The Crown are well aware that Princess Margaret, the so-called "Royal Rebel," was no stranger to behind-the-scenes intrigue, but it turns out Queen Elizabeth's sister was happy to step in front of a microphone to indulge in a little drama, too. Tuesday marked 37 years...

