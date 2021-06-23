Princess Margaret the Soap Opera Star? Learn About Her Turn on an Iconic British Series

HOLLYWOOD- Hard to believe that the late Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old on July 1, 2021. Prince William and Prince Harry will unveil tomorrow a statue in honor of their late mother, however they won’t be joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The two brothers are marking their mother’s 60th birthday at Kensington Palace, which was Diana’s royal residence. The palace has remained extremely vague about the guest list. Markle is said to be remaining in Santa Barbara, California, to look after her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana and their other child. Prince Charles, reportedly won’t attend, since he had a trip planned to Scotland. According to published reports, the Prince of Wales, who was married to the late mother of the boys from 1981-1996, elected not to attend the memorial moment because he doesn’t want to be a distraction. They had a complicated relationship after their divorce, however they came to appreciate each other. Diana died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. She was only 36 years old. William and Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017. They announced that Ian Rank-Broadley, known for his design of the Queen on British coins, would design it.