He likes the idea of playing for Gregg Popovich, and he's excited for the special opportunity to go for goldDame to Olympics — Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has committed to play for Team USA as it prepares for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA has a training camp July 6-18 in Las Vegas, and plays its first exhibition game July 10 against Nigeria; it opens the Olympics July 25 against France. He sat out participating with Team USA in the 2016 Olympics while nursing plantar fasciitis. Other players committed to Team USA, so far: Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, Bradley...