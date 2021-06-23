Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 197 New COVID-19 Cases

Montgomery County Gazette
Montgomery County Gazette
 7 days ago

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District reported 197 new COVID-19 cases this week, as the active case count dropped to 668, continuing a steady drop in active cases.

Due to the drop in daily new COVID-19 cases, the Montgomery County Public Health District announced they will no longer report COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Shifting to a once-a-week format, case numbers will be sent out on Wednesday to coincide with the update of the positivity rate, which stayed at 4% for a second week.

A total of 150 “inactive” COVID-19 cases were dropped from the rolls. “Inactive” cases are those the Public Health District has not been able to contact in 30 days or more. It does not mean a person is recovered or still infected.

According to the Public Health District, 70 Montgomery County residents are hospitalized due to the virus. Sadly, one more death was recorded this week, raising the death toll to 328.

According to Public Health data, there have been 55,405 total cases, and 29,540 recoveries. The Montgomery County Public Health District is still heavily advising residents to follow public health guidelines which include:

  • Stay at least six (6) feet from other at all times.
  • Wear a cloth face mask to help protect yourself and others.
  • Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
  • If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

You can view the interactive map which displays COVID-19 cases by zip code in the County at http://gis.mctx.org/covid, and view the details of each individual case here: https://mcphd-tx.org/Covid-19-Case-Updates/.

Montgomery County Gazette

Montgomery County Gazette

