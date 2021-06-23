Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ViacomCBS names MTV executive as streaming unit's programming head

By Helen Coster
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1hyT_0adKzm3v00
ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

June 23 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O) said on Wednesday it has appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for its streaming division, part of a reorganization of senior management that formalizes the company's direct-to-consumer business as core to everyone's job.

As part of the new structure, ViacomCBS’ global content leaders for brands such as Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks now oversee their respective genres within the Paramount+ streaming service.

Similar restructurings around streaming have occurred across other media companies including Walt Disney Co(DIS.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)-owned NBCUniversal.

ViacomCBS announced a previous reorganization in October, ahead of the launch of Paramount+.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Viacomcbs#Showtime Networks#Nbcuniversal#Mtv Entertainment Group#Paramount Pictures#Walt Disney Co#Comcast Corp#Cmcsa O#Nbcuniversal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ViacomCBS gives MTV, Nickelodeon heads global reach

By Helen Coster (Reuters) - ViacomCBS is promoting the heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to give them global oversight of their brands, it said on Thursday, as the company makes a push to grow internationally. Under the new structure MTV President Chris McCarthy and Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins will also take over as chief executives of those businesses, with a global remit.
Businessnewsbrig.com

ViacomCBS again restructures in its bid to win the streaming wars

ViacomCBS is once again changing up leadership to emphasize its focus on streaming and ensure the success of its streaming services, particularly its late-to-the-party content giant Paramount Plus. The announcement comes just a day after The Wall Street Journal reported NBCUniversal had approached ViacomCBS about joining streaming forces. ViacomCBS announced...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

ViacomCBS Shuffles Top Content Executives to Bolster Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS has shuffled seven top content executives in a new leadership structure designed to bolster its streaming service Paramount Plus. Teased recently by ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, the new structure is intended to bolster original programming and help Paramount Plus achieve scale in a crowded market. Executives...
Businessthestreamable.com

WSJ Says Comcast Wants to Become a Streaming Giant In Deal with Roku or ViacomCBS; Comcast Says Not So Fast

The Wall Street Journal says Comcast is making moves to become a bigger player in the streaming game — but the company themselves say it’s all speculation. Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal published a feature story on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his supposed goal to turn Comcast from a cable giant into a streaming titan. According to the WSJ, Roberts is “out to show Wall Street that Comcast’s marriage of content and distribution puts it in a strong position to fight on two different fronts of the streaming wars.” But to do so, apparently, Roberts is struggling with either building his own infrastructure or simply acquiring content from another distributor, as rivals ViacomCBS and Amazon have done recently.
BusinessLight Reading

ViacomCBS tweaks structure of streaming content leadership team

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue producing compelling, diverse content at scale and deploy the right mix of content across its ecosystem of free and pay streaming platforms. As part of this, the new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS' global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Roku, ViacomCBS Stocks

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares shot up over 4.5% and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares were up over 2.6% at the end of the regular session on Wednesday. What Happened: The movement in the stock prices was fueled by a report from The Wall Street Journal that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts is eyeing a possible collaboration with ViacomCBS or acquiring Roku in a bid to buttress the company’s future in streaming.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Named As The MCU’s Fastest-Growing Streaming Series

The general reluctance on the part of streaming services to divulge any viewership data outside of the numbers they want you to hear is always a little frustrating, when it’s close to impossible to gauge exactly how well a series or movie has performed. HBO Max and Amazon don’t release...