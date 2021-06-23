Walt Disney World Resort Turns 50
Walt Disney World Resort Turns 50 and Celebrations Abound. Walt Disney World Resort Turns 50 and Celebrations Abound – On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests for the first time, the culmination of years spent imagining, planning and developing Walt Disney’s magical dream. In the five decades since, the vacation destination continued to expand with new stories and characters and adventures to cherish for a lifetime. And now with a major milestone approaching, guests can share in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1, 2021, in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary.mycentralfloridafamily.com