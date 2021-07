Ferry reservations are full. There’s not a short-term rental to be had. The roads have slowed to a crawl in the typical spots (the Triangle and Five Corners, among them). And the sidewalks are crowded. Wow, there are a lot of people here, and the Fourth of July is still 10 days away. As we’ve said before, we hope you packed your patience along with the sunscreen, because businesses all across the Island are understaffed.