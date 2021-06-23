Nomad Go AI Used by Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry, and Smart Buildings Center To Reduce Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 38%

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Energy Subcommittee, secured an amendment adding a robust title on electric vehicles to the INVEST in America Act, surface transportation reauthorization legislation that passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 221–201 this morning. Rush’s amendment, which was added to the legislation in a bipartisan vote of 221–187, would authorize more than $36.6 billion over five years to help states implement electric vehicles networks and electrify our transportation system.