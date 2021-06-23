City of Tallahassee

Tallahassee Fire Department Responds to Residential Fire on Alabama Street

On Wednesday, June 23, at 11:02 a.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a report of a fire at a residence within the 1200 block of Alabama Street. Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) crews were dispatched within one minute and on scene within five minutes. They arrived to find light smoke showing from the eaves of the home and performed a quick attack. The fire was knocked down within nine minutes from the time the call was received.

One occupant escaped the home safely and was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation. Thirty percent of the home was damaged, displacing the occupant. Assistance from the Red Cross was requested. Partnering agencies on scene were Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Police Department.

The fire originated in the kitchen and, upon initial investigation, is believed to be from unattended cooking. Kitchen fires are a leading cause of home fires nationwide. To help prevent fires while cooking, keep flammable items away from the stove top, wear short or close-fitting sleeves and have a lid nearby to quickly cover and smother a fire.

