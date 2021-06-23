West Virginia gets OK for summer food benefits for students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia families with eligible school-age children will receive funding from the federal government for groceries this summer. One-time benefits of $375 are expected to be issued for each eligible child by mid-July, the state Department of Education said in a news release. The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year.