Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callicoon, NY

River Architects Completes the World's First Passive House Certified Cidery

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

CALLICOON, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. River Architects, a Hudson Valley-based architecture firm specializing in sustainability, celebrates the completion of the world’s first Passive House Certified cidery – Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon, New York. The 9,300-square-foot building, which opens June 25, 2021, houses an organic hard cider production facility, tasting area, commercial kitchen, and event space. Built by Hudson Valley construction firm Baxter, the cidery is surrounded by an organic apple orchard on 62 acres of land.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callicoon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#First Passive House#Prweb#Passive House Cidery#Leed Accredited#Phius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.