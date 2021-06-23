Sunbit Selected by Volkswagen of America as the Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Provider

Retailers are making it easier than ever to make purchases with "buy now, pay later" loans. Also known as point-of-sale installment loans, they are a type of short-term financing that allow you to divide your purchases into monthly installments. Services that offer them, like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay and Quadpay, are becoming more popular as consumers look to spread out the payments on large acquisitions, without using a credit card.