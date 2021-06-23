Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

By Fergal Smith
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Federal Reserve Chair#Klarity Fx#Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD treads water around 1.2400 as WTI bulls battle USD optimists

USD/CAD hangs in balance after easing from one week top. WTI consolidates early week pullback from October 2018 top. DXY posted the biggest monthly gains since November 2016. US data, covid headlines and Fedspeak are crucial for fresh impulse. USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2400 after snapping a two-day uptrend the...
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,775.50 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), moving further away from the more than two-month low hit earlier this week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,781.30. Gold rose on Thursday in step with a dip in the dollar and Treasury...
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Reflation Trade Continues Its Downward Trend

The reflation trade continues to lose momentum, or so the ongoing slide in the 10-year Treasury yield suggests. When the trading session closed on Wednesday (June 30), the 10-year rate dipped to 1.45%. That’s the third time this month that the benchmark rate fell to that level. If the 1.45% floor gives way, the downside break will be widely seen as a sign that rates will test even lower levels in the weeks ahead.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits highest in 3 months as payrolls awaited

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index hit 3-month highs on Thursday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.50 yen for the first time since March 25,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest gains, around 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range around the 1.2400 mark on Thursday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the major. A modest USD strength helped limit any losses ahead of the US macro releases. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Gold gains on Delta variant worries ahead of key US jobs data

BENGALURU (July 1): Gold rose on Thursday as concerns over the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 bolstered its safe-haven appeal, ahead of US jobs data seen as crucial to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Spot gold gained 0.4% to US$1,776.40 per ounce by 0554 GMT, moving further away from...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Bullard warns inflation could be higher than expected in 2022

A recent burst of inflation could prove more long-lasting than expected as the surging U.S. economy faces widespread bottlenecks that have severely disrupted the global supply chain, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that prices for most goods and services will continue...
Businesswibqam.com

Bets ramping up for lower Treasury yields in the second half of 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some investors are betting that U.S. government bond yields will stay subdued or continue weakening in the second half of the year, a sharp departure from the first quarter, when an unexpected surge in yields prompted many analysts to raise their forecasts. Since peaking at pre-pandemic...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Mexico hopes U.S. spending can boost investment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday he hopes that the trillions of dollars the United States pumps into its economy will create an opportunity to boost lackluster investment in Mexico. "The U.S. expenditure is going to likely sustain an...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Mexico board member suggests long rates pause to wait for U.S. Fed

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the best scenario for Mexican interest rates would be a "relatively long pause" to wait and see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, adding if inflation does not east to near 5%, Banxico would have to act. Banxico's board decided by a majority at its last policy meeting on June 24 to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil posts $10.4 bln trade surplus in June - ministry

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $10.4 billion trade surplus in June, figures showed on Thursday, close to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $10.7 billion surplus and up sharply from a $6.5 billion surplus in the same month last year. Exports in June totaled...
EconomyDailyFx

Gold Prices Fall as Moderna Vaccine Optimism Strengthens the US Dollar

Gold prices are hovering near two-month lows after the US Dollar strengthened. Moderna showed that its vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, buoying market sentiment. Traders are eyeing $1,750 for support, breaching which may lead to further losses. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices traded modestly higher during Wednesday’s...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices up 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 2% on Thursday on indications that OPEC+ producers could increase output more slowly than expected in coming months, while rising global fuel demand would continue to tighten supply. Brent crude was up $1.23, or 1.7%, to $75.85 a barrel by...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed's Waller: 2022 rate hike possible, wants MBS taper first

(Reuters) -A "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year. "The unemployment rate would have to...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar's Resilient Economy Puts GBP/CAD’s Range Lows On Table

- As April GDP bolsters CAD’s economic credentials. - Ahead of all-important BoC decision on QE, rates. - GBP/CAD charts tilting bearish amid BoE’s caution. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6494-1.6613. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6940-1.6972. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert,...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Near Over Two-Month Low as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, near an over two-month low and headed towards its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Investors now await U.S. jobs data for further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy moving forward. Gold futures were down 0.26% to $1,758.95...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Down Marginally As Dollar Ticks Higher

Gold prices are edging lower Wednesday morning with traders largely staying cautious as they look ahead to U.S. jobs data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. The dollar’s modest uptick is also weighing on gold prices. The dollar index has pared some gains after advancing to 92.16....