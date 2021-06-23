Cancel
Tidal Commerce Selected as Preferred Provider by the American Academy of Dermatology

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.

