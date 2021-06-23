OnePointOne invests in high-tech vertical farming facility in Avondale
Today, AgTech startup, OnePointOne, announced the expansion of its corporate and vertical farming production facilities to Avondale, Ariz. The 50,000 square-foot facility in the Avondale 107th Industrial Park will be home to OnePointOne’s latest indoor vertical farm. The technologically advanced cultivation platform they’re building will utilize automation, AI and plant science innovations to continue pushing the industry forward.azbigmedia.com