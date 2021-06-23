Integrate Extends Precision Demand Marketing Capabilities with Launch of New Precision Events Features
PHOENIX (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the launch of new features in its Precision Events solution to create a more connected, buyer-driven Precision Demand Marketing strategy across in-person, hybrid, virtual events, and webinars. Precision Events, powered by the Demand Acceleration Platform, is the only solution that allows marketers to connect their event interactions with buyers and accounts to their digital demand strategy, resulting in a buyer-driven, omnichannel approach that drives more revenue at scale.www.timesunion.com