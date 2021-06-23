Surfers seeking more time in the water

The Department of Public Works will not support a local surfers union proposal to extend surfing hours at Good Harbor Beach. Public Works Director Mike Hale explained his department's position at the City Council's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee last week. The Cape Ann Surfers Union has proposed extending the surfing season — all day, full beach surf access — at Good Harbor through the third Friday in June, extending surf hours to 11 a.m. from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day, and the ability to surf on bad weather days from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day.