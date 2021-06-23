Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

Surfers seeking more time in the water

By Taylor Ann Bradford Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Public Works will not support a local surfers union proposal to extend surfing hours at Good Harbor Beach. Public Works Director Mike Hale explained his department's position at the City Council's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee last week. The Cape Ann Surfers Union has proposed extending the surfing season — all day, full beach surf access — at Good Harbor through the third Friday in June, extending surf hours to 11 a.m. from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day, and the ability to surf on bad weather days from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day.

www.gloucestertimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Gloucester, MA
Sports
City
Gloucester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Labor Day#Surfers#The City Council#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...