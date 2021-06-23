Retailers oppose online Lottery sales

BOSTON — Retailers want lawmakers to reject a plan to allow online Lottery sales, saying it will hurt mom-and-pop stores struggling to recover from the pandemic. On Monday, proposals to set up a cashless Lottery and allow consumers to use debit cards to make purchases of MegaMillions tickets and other products, filed by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, were among several bills heard by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.