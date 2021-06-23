The Mandela Fellows are back, virtually

Nine researchers were selected to join the 2021 cohort of the Penn Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellows for Academic Diversity program. The postdoc fellowship is part of an initiative to increase the diversity of the Penn research community, according to the announcement from Senior Vice Provost for Research Dawn Bonnell and the Office of the Vice Provost for Research. The fellows — who will conduct research across five of Penn’s schools — come from a variety of backgrounds and present a wide breadth of research interests from immigration and race to metabolic diseases.