The Mandela Fellows are back, virtually

Paloma Henriques, a marine policy master’s student at the University of Maine has been awarded a 2021 Switzer Fellowship by the Robert and Patricia Switzer Foundation. Henriques, a marine policy master’s student in the School of Marine Sciences, is advised by Joshua Stoll. Her research is focused on creating alternatives to sustainability certifications that serve the needs and capacities of small-scale fishing communities while incentivizing continual progress toward sustainability goals. Her research is conducted in partnership with the Local Catch Network, a North American community-of-practice of small-scale fishermen, organizers, researchers and consumers in recognition that viable, beneficial policies must be rooted in the affected communities.