It's been years since Illinois guard/forward Jacob Grandison last visited Finland, but he still remembers the trip vividly. "The last time I was there, it was actually for my grandma's funeral, and I kind of have a funny story about myself," Grandison said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. "My mom told me that every kid has to put their tongue on a pole, I guess like a tradition, like you have to do it as kind of a joke. And so on my way to the funeral, I had a white button-down suit on, and I put my tongue on the pole and I ripped it off and my tongue was bleeding all over my shirt on the way to my grandma's funeral."