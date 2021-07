LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Sunday morning, an 18-year-old from Louisville and her friends were traveling north on I-71 when they saw an SUV turned upside down and on fire. “The first thing I did when I got out of the car was called 911,” Makayla Ash said. “We got to the car and there’s like a light on in the car and so I’m looking around to see if I can see anything and there’s a person in the car.”