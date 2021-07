England coach Gareth Southgate says the Manchester United captaincy has improved Harry Maguire. Maguire was impressive in last nights Euro 2020 win against the Czech Republic. Southgate said: "We've noted over the last 12 months but certainly the last six months how when you become the captain of Manchester United the impact that must have on your confidence, and the improvement in his leadership and his desire to step forward and have an influence on the wider group shines through.