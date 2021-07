A famous bluesman of yore was once asked what was the cure for the blues. “The blues,” he answered. Like the hair of the dog that bit you, wallowing in the pain and emotion of the blues is one of the most effective ways one can exercise their personal demons, sad feelings, and historical trauma. Or, if you’re singer Dua Lipa, you can suggestively mount a mechanical bull, dress up like a rodeo clown and dance the blues away, as she does in the new video for her song, “Love Again.”