Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' & 6 More Albums To Stream This Friday

For those less tapped into the niche corners of the Internet, the presence of Doja Cat in 2020 may have appeared as the fantasy outcome of an industry plant: if you hadn’t encountered her rise via her more meme-ready, bovine-inspired work, she seemed to appear everywhere, especially online, all at once. Her 2019 album Hot Pink seemed to have practically every track blow up on TikTok in some way, particularly early on in the pandemic, and within a year Doja became a household name performing at the Grammys. The perfectly calibrated lead single, “Kiss Me More,” off of her new album Planet Her — the most refined showcase of her many talents thus far — has of course become a trend as well, and will likely precede more hits that will do the same.