Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' & 6 More Albums To Stream This Friday
And in a flash another new music Friday is almost here: here are the 7 new albums worth paying attention to. It’s the first official weekend of summer so naturally the current reigning song of the summer queen, Doja Cat, had to bless us all with her highly-anticipated new album Planet Her. The singer’s first new music since her 2019 viral record Hot Pink, Planet Her is expected to be one of the year’s must-hear projects. Especially if you consider the chart-topping power of her massive single “Kiss Me More” with SZA, a song that’s definitely made of drugs.www.nylon.com