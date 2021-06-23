Unemployment Insurance Agency open for in-person appointments starting June 30

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will be open for in-person appointments at 12 of its offices starting June 30. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted at this time, according to the UIA.

People can go online today to book an appointment; spots are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. The appointments are slotted for 15 minutes and can be scheduled a week in advance.

Click here to make an appointment.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson in a press release.

The UIA expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person. Customers are requested to wear a mask inside and are asked to bring their driver's license or photo ID and any documents related to their claim.