Starting Friday, June 18 at 9:00 a.m. free upgrades will be made at Stocking Elementary as part of a global security company’s STEP Up for Schools event.

The event will occur in Grand Rapids and 80+ other schools blank reports. Employee’s from Convergint Technologies’ Grand Rapids location will volunteer their time and talents to beautify grounds, paint, landscape and make minor repairs around the school.

Buckets, the Grand Rapids Drive mascot (G-league) will be on hand to encourage Convergint’s workers with prizes, free giveaways, free throw contests and more according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

The June 18th events across the U.S. mark the 20th consecutive year Convergint offices will close so more than 3,400 ​colleagues can give back in more than 90 communities around the U.S. GRPS reports.