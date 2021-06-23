Cancel
Arthur Smith says Julio Jones trade is 'win-win' for Falcons

By John Healy
The Atlanta Falcons traded away one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the last 10 years in Julio Jones, but head coach Arthur Smith explains why this was a beneficial move for the franchise.

