The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a California law requiring nonprofits to reveal the names of their major donors to the government is "facially unconstitutional." The 6-3 ruling came on the final day of a term that has seen the justices take a noticeably unified approach to a number of hot-button issues. But on the final day of the term, the court issued two rulings divided along ideological lines. Chief Justice John Roberts was joined by the five other Republican-appointed justices in siding with the conservative nonprofit groups that challenged the California law,