Honolulu, HI

Readers’ Choice: Which Honolulu Restaurant’s New Natto Dish Do You Want to Try on Natto Day?

By Frolic Hawai‘i
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a serious question: If you could choose one Honolulu restaurant to create new natto dishes for a one-day natto takeout event, which would it be?. Because seriously, July 10 is Natto Day, for no other reason than that in Japanese, 7-10 can be pronounced as na-to. Few places on the planet show greater love for the slimy fermented beans than Honolulu, where this year marks the tenth anniversary of our sold-out Natto Day dinners. Can you believe it? That’s 10 years of local natto fans coming together again and again, much like the sticky filaments that trail from the beans, at glorious feasts celebrating our beloved natto.

