He Could Be the One! 9 Big Moments in Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship

By Emily Weaver
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dua Lipa's dating history proves she's a relationship girl through and through. As more and more months go by, it's clear she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid have something special. After canoodling in the early summer of 2019 at a music festival, the couple has just celebrated their second anniversary together, and they show no signs of slowing down. Dua and Anwar have celebrated a mountain of milestones together, from Anwar becoming an uncle, to Dua's triumphant year in music, to adopting their puppy, Dexter. Despite generally steering clear of any major PDA, the couple have given fans a few special glimpses into their relationship. See all their big moments ahead.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
