Vestal Names James Crunden as New Head Football Coach

In 2021 the Vestal Golden Bears football program will be under new leadership. Vestal has hired James Crunden to take over as their Head Varsity Football Coach. A graduate of SUNY Cortland and West Virginia University, Crunden has been a Physical Education teacher in the school district for 29 years. He’s been a coach in the Golden Bears football program for 28 years, most recently spending time with the modified team. He’s also served as a coach for a number of Vestal’s other athletic teams over the years including softball, baseball, volleyball and bowling.