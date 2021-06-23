Arrest Made in June 6 Homicide

GBI Makes Arrest in Eatonton Double Homicide Investigation. Eatonton, GA (June 21, 2021) – On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the GBI arrested Xavier Rashad Chambers, age 19, of Milledgeville, for two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Firearm with Altered Identification, in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Eatonton that evening. The preliminary investigation indicates there was a large crowd of people at a residence on Lawson Drive. Eatonton Police were called at approximately 7:42 p.m. to report people fighting in the road. Eatonton PD officers responded to disperse the crowd and left the area. At approximately 8:56 p.m., Eatonton Police heard gunshots in the area of Lawson Drive. Officers responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered two deceased males from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Shortly after the police left the area the first time, Chambers began shooting in the crowd, striking and killing Roman Felton Rowell, age 19, and Jeremiah DeSean Walton, age 16, both from Eatonton.