Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest Made in June 6 Homicide

Posted by 
Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MERom_0adKvfk000

What began as a dispute over owed money on June 6, 2021 at 2:45 am, ended when the suspect shot the victim with a pellet gun. When the officers arrived on scene, the adult male victim was found deceased as a result of his sustained injuries. Detectives immediately started an investigation. After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with a witness, the shooter was identified as 23-year-old Eyondre James Simmons. Today, Simmons was arrested and charged with Manslaughter with a Weapon.

Community Policy
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

21
Followers
111
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Victim identified, suspect arrested in Richmond homicide

Detectives are still investigating this homicide and ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Linn County, IAKCRG.com

Arrest made in Coggon manhunt

In Our Town Cedar Falls -- The University of Northern Iowa is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Suspect caught in armed robbery and shooting that injured Linn County deputy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy is set to make his first appearance...
Coconino County, AZUS News and World Report

Winslow Man Arrested in Connection With Campsite Homicide

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A Winslow man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 27-year-old Chad Lapointe was taken into custody last Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder. Authorities said Lapointe had an altercation at a...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Arrests made in Dupont shootout

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Multiple arrests have been made as the result of an investigation into a shooting death that occurred on June 22, 2021, in Dupont, Indiana. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office began the investigation in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, when a 9-1-1 call came in alleging shots had been fired at a residence.
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

Arrest made in Mullennix case

The Aransas County Sheriff’s Office today made an arrest in the Murder of William (Cowboy) Mullennix who was discovered on FM 1781 June 6th. When initially dispatched it was thought to be a medical issue of a seizure. Soon after arrival on the scene it was discovered that he had been shot with a small caliber handgun. Five investigators work since the discovery and today made the arrest of Chilton Patrick Moore, age 35 of Rockport. Moore was taken into custody without incident and has cooperated with investigators. Today at approximately 2:30 the weapon believed to be used in the homicide was recovered from Aransas Bay, with the assistance of divers from the Aransas Pass Police Department.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Arrest made in Bethlehem shooting investigation

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem police report that an arrest has been made in the investigation involving a non-deadly shooting in Bethlehem on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the City of Bethlehem Police Department say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting, that occurred near the intersection of E. Broad St. and Center St.
Queens, NYWave of Long Island

Arrest Made In August Murder

A Far Rockaway man has been arrested and charged with the Aug. 1, 2020 murder of 35-year-old Eric Thomas. Police had identified Tyrell D. Dennis, 31, as the suspect in the fatal shooting just hours after Thomas was found outside the doorway of 1C at 22-30 Dix Avenue with a gunshot wound to his torso. Thomas was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.
Richland County, SCwach.com

Arrest made in Hookah on the River shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened at Hookah on the River that injured a security guard. James Alterique White, 22, was arrested and charged on Monday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Kendallville, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Arrest made in Kendallville slaying

A man accused of shooting three people -- killing one and badly injuring the other two -- in Kendallville late Sunday was arrested Wednesday morning at an Ohio rest stop. Matthew Rodriguez, 24, was charged Wednesday with murder and two counts of attempted murder in Noble Superior Court. Kendallville Police...
Kelford, NCDaily Advance

Update: Arrest made in Kelford shooting

KELFORD – A man who heard a disturbance outside his home Thursday evening, ended up at Vidant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the man was inside his home when what amounted to a shootout was taking place outside. An arrest has been made in the shooting.
Mountain View, ARGuard Online

Arrest made in pedestrian death

A Mountain View man is being charged in the death of an Oklahoma man near Guion. Lance L. Johnson, 22, of Mountain View is being charged with Negligent Homicide, a class B felony, Driving While Intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor and Driving on a DWI suspended license, a class A misdemeanor.
Eatonton, GAvaldostatoday.com

Milledgeville man arrested for an Eatonton double homicide

GBI Makes Arrest in Eatonton Double Homicide Investigation. Eatonton, GA (June 21, 2021) – On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the GBI arrested Xavier Rashad Chambers, age 19, of Milledgeville, for two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Firearm with Altered Identification, in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Eatonton that evening. The preliminary investigation indicates there was a large crowd of people at a residence on Lawson Drive. Eatonton Police were called at approximately 7:42 p.m. to report people fighting in the road. Eatonton PD officers responded to disperse the crowd and left the area. At approximately 8:56 p.m., Eatonton Police heard gunshots in the area of Lawson Drive. Officers responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered two deceased males from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Shortly after the police left the area the first time, Chambers began shooting in the crowd, striking and killing Roman Felton Rowell, age 19, and Jeremiah DeSean Walton, age 16, both from Eatonton.
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Arrests made in break-in investigations, more arrests expected

Griffin Police Department investigators have arrested two suspects on charges related to numerous auto break-ins that have been reported throughout the city. Bendarious Dewberry, 19, of Griffin, and Jamariae Henley, 17, of Griffin, are charged with entering auto, theft of a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a person under 21 years of age.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting

The Enterprise Police Department has made one arrest in the Tuesday night shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments on Glover Avenue that left one injured. Lt. Billy Haglund said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, EPD detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old juvenile from Enterprise with first degree assault. The juvenile was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
Public SafetyPosted by
1808Delaware

Sheriff Announces Arrest In Alum Creek Lake Homicide

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has announced on social media that it has made an arrest in the Alum Creek Lake homicide case. Six days after an Alum Creek Lake kayaker discovered the body of Timothy R. Marcum inside a storage tote, detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office have charged the man they believe is responsible. Timothy P. Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, was taken into custody without incident at 2:30 AM on Saturday, July 3, and has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Additional charges will follow.