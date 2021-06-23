Which Top Marijuana Stocks Are The Best For Long Term Investments? 2 For Your Watchlist

Investors looking for stock ideas into the second half of 2021 may want consider some of these fresh ideas. These are stocks that Wall Street analysts believe are primed to surge over the long run and offer good value now. The names highlighted in this article not only fit the mold, but also have been given a thumbs up by pros that consistently get it right. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on the Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, factoring in the number of ratings assigned by each analyst.