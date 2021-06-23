Cancel
Skin Care

What Are Scabs?

Scabs are patches of dry, tough skin that form over a wound during the process of healing. It is important to make sure that scabs stay protected to ensure proper healing of your skin and to prevent the risk of infection and scarring. How Do Scabs Form?. Scabs form after...

Blood Cells, Blood Vessels, Skin Conditions, Blood Loss, Connective Tissue
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What is a granuloma?

A granuloma is a little lump, or nodule. It is a clump of immune cells or white blood cells. Granulomas can be part of the immune system’s response to:. When the cells clump together, they protect the body from potential threats in two ways. The first is keeping an infection in one place to stop it from spreading to other parts of the body. The second is isolating an irritant or foreign object so it cannot do any further damage to the body.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Causes Red Ears?

Red ears are usually harmless, but they could also be a symptom of a health condition. Other symptoms that you have will help you determine what is causing your ears to turn red and whether you need any treatment. Causes. Sunburn. A sunburn is caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV)...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
NutritionChannel 3000

When would a person need a vitamin B12 supplement?

A: B12 (also known as cobalamin) is essential for keeping your brain and nerves healthy and for making DNA and red blood cells. We typically get B12 through diet. Rich sources include beef, liver, clams, poultry, fish, fortified cereals, eggs, cheese, yogurt, milk and fortified plant milks (like soy, almond or rice milks).
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Morning, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

This subtle symptom is easy to overlook—but it could be pointing toward a problem. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a lifelong, progressive disorder that can cause difficulty walking, balancing, and completing other fine motor tasks. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine—a chemical that influences movement—die or become otherwise ineffective. Today, nearly one million Americans and over 10 million people worldwide suffer from PD, and that number is expected to rise in the coming decades.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This Juice May Reduce Belly Fat, Says Science

If there were an under-the-radar fruit that could help your body slim down, fight off cancer, support organ function, and maybe even look younger… you'd want to learn what that fruit is, right? There's a berry that comes with all these benefits, according to multiple studies. This so-called "wonder berry" may be worth adding to your diet.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Blueberries, Says Science

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.

