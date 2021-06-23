Sesame Workshop’s New Content Will Help Your Family Talk About Race & Racism

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/24 8am: Both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day are now behind us, but what if you didn’t have a great relationship with your parents? What if you don’t have children? Our society continues to assume the idea of a nuclear family with a father, a mother and children is the norm. But New Mexico families take many forms, from grandparents raising grandchildren, to single parents, same-sex parents, and folks whose parents, or children, are no longer a part of their lives. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking about why it’s important to recognize and honor different family structures in our state, both socially and legally. We’ll talk to advocates who are working to change legal definitions in our legislature, folks who support people whose families have rejected them due to factors beyond their control, and therapists who work with children who have suffered one of the hardest losses of all- the death of a parent.