Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Sesame Workshop’s New Content Will Help Your Family Talk About Race & Racism

By Sarah Shebek
Posted by 
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kindness and inclusivity start at home and it’s never too early to start the conversation. Today Sesame Workshop released new content on the “ABC’s of Racial Literacy,” an ongoing initiative to help families talk about race and racism. You’ll find helpful videos, articles, printables and more so you can get everyone involved and engage even the youngest members of your family.

redtri.com
Community Policy
Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Racism#Today Sesame Workshop#Abc#Filipino American#Native#Spanish#Sesame Street Workshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Family Relationshipskunm.org

Let's Talk About Family Dynamics

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/24 8am: Both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day are now behind us, but what if you didn’t have a great relationship with your parents? What if you don’t have children? Our society continues to assume the idea of a nuclear family with a father, a mother and children is the norm. But New Mexico families take many forms, from grandparents raising grandchildren, to single parents, same-sex parents, and folks whose parents, or children, are no longer a part of their lives. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking about why it’s important to recognize and honor different family structures in our state, both socially and legally. We’ll talk to advocates who are working to change legal definitions in our legislature, folks who support people whose families have rejected them due to factors beyond their control, and therapists who work with children who have suffered one of the hardest losses of all- the death of a parent.
TV & Videoserienewsnow.com

'Sesame Street' wants Asian American children to be 'Proud of Your Eyes'

"Sesame Street" is helping Asian American children grapple with bullying via a new song called "Proud of Your Eyes." In the video, neighborhood residents Alan, the Japanese American owner of Hooper's Store, and Wes, a recently introduced African American character on the show, encounter their friend Analyn after she has an upsetting experience at the park.
TV & Videospurewow.com

‘Sesame Street’ Just Made History By Introducing a New Family with 2 Dads

Sesame Street just celebrated Pride Month by welcoming not one, not two, but three brand-new characters, who are educating kids about the true meaning of family. The popular children’s series recently made headlines by introducing a family with two dads. Although Sesame Street has featured other gay couples in one-off segments, this is the first time in the show’s 51-year history that a married same-sex couple will have recurring roles.
Relationshipsbloomingtonmn.gov

How to talk about vaccines with family or friends

Do you know someone who is hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines? It can be difficult to talk about vaccines. Many things can cause vaccine hesitancy and it’s important to take the time to hear what concerns someone has and avoid judgments. Try to start the conversation from common ground you have with the other person and go from there. Here are some points to share:
Educationweareteachers.com

Help! I Cried in Front of My Whole School, and Now Everyone’s Talking About It

Dear WeAreTeachers: One of my students nominated me for an inspiring teacher award last week. I was not expecting it at all. We were at an assembly, and I had to give an acceptance speech on the spot and couldn’t stop crying. Through my tears, I said kind words about the student and her character. The student then gave a short speech about how my class made her a better math student and fall in love with STEM. Later, l felt awkward because no one else cried during their speeches. I feel like everyone was judging me, and I just know they’re gossiping about me being too emotional for a teacher. What should I do? —All The Feels.
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

The Unexpected Place I Found My Biggest Supporter

I’ve been spending time with a new friend lately and I’m starting to like her. At first, we just took trips in the car together—short trips to pick up or drop off the kids from school and then longer trips to watch my son in his high school baseball games. Initially we rode in silence, just listening to the sounds of the world. Then we started listening to music. Each day it was something different. Some days it was show tunes. Sometimes it was R&B or hip hop from the ’90s and 2000s. Sometimes it was classic rock or a news podcast.
Societysayanythingblog.com

Live at 3pm: Let’s Talk About Critical Race Theory

You’ve no doubt been hearing a lot about it. It’s in our headlines. It’s grist for the ceaseless mill of cable news outrage. It’s a topic of debate in our school districts. Is it a valid curriculum? A worthy avenue for scholastic endeavor?. Or is it an ideology? Political doctrine...
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

5 Easy Activities to Promote Kindness at Home

The most organic way to be kind is to start with small acts of kindness in your home. Encouraging kindness is an important skill that is foundational to a child’s development. Kindness is innate within us all however it is also a skill that can be taught and nurtured and the best place to begin cultivating this, is at home.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

5 Reasons to Learn Sign Language as a Family

Have you been considering learning sign language but wondering how you and your family might benefit? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Sign language can support development in many areas and here’s how:. 1. Sign Language Helps to Solidify One’s Deaf Identity. Do you have a Deaf child or...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

20 Easy Ways to Tell Kids You’re Proud of Them

It probably goes without saying that parents are always feeling proud of their kids for one reason or another, whether your son finished a difficult reading assignment or your daughter scored her first soccer goal. But just as important as their accomplishment is how you show your kids that feeling of pride. From words of advice to simple acts of kindness, here are 20 great ways pa.
Women's HealthPosted by
Red Tricycle

If You Felt Unprepared for Postpartum Life, You’re Not Alone, According to New Survey

It might be the toughest stretch of time for moms: postpartum. Between the lack of sleep, recovery from birth and adjustment to a new normal, the period after birth can be grueling—and lonely. But a new survey from Lansinoh shows you’re not alone if you’re struggling: 88% of moms surveyed said they weren’t prepared for the postpartum period and more than 95% think moms need more support from society.
EducationFort Worth Weekly

Educator Talks Critical Race Theory and Racism in America

With strong support from conservative state legislators, Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a new law that bans public school teachers from discussing certain aspects of American history and the role slavery plays in contemporary public and private life in our country. We spoke with Altheria Caldera, who holds a doctorate...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

5 Children’s Books That Illustrate the Importance of Friendship

I reflect fondly on the nights reading bedtime stories with my two boys. I loved watching them scurry and giggle in their pajamas as I asked them to go pick out two or three of their favorite books from their bookshelf. Looking back, the stories that I loved reading the most were the ones which initiated a conversation that ultimately lasted longer than reading the book itself.