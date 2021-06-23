Eliminating Moles

Hui Li, Xiaoxuan Yu, Fanwei Meng, Zhenyu Zhao, Shuwen Guan, Liping Wang. Ferulic acid (FA) is a naturally-occurring well-known potent antioxidant and free radical scavenger. FA supplementation is an effective strategy to delay aging, but the underlying mechanism remains unknown. In the present study, we examined the effects of FA on lifespan extension and its mechanism of FA in(). Results suggested that FA increased the lifespan of, rather than altering the growth ofOP50. Meanwhile, FA promoted the healthspan ofby improving locomotion and reducing fat accumulation and polyQ aggregation. FA increased the resistance to heat and oxidative stress through reducing ROS. The upregulating of the expression of the,, andwere involved in the FA-mediated lifespan extension. Furthermore, FA treatment had no impact on the lifespan of,,, andmutants, confirming that insulin/IGF-1 signaling pathway and multiple longevity mechanisms were associated with the longevity mechanism of FA. We further found that mitochondrial signaling pathway was modulation involved in FA-mediated lifespan extension. With the results from RNA-seq results and mutants lifespan assay. These findings contribute to our knowledge of the lifespan extension and underlying mechanism of action of FA in.