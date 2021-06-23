Link Tank: A Retrospective on Raiders of the Lost Ark 40 Years Later
As the cinematic classic Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 the stars of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise look back on then films and their productions. “To celebrate this historic anniversary, Inverse spoke to two of the movie’s stars: Paul Freeman (Indiana’s rival archeologist René Belloq who’s hired by the Nazis) and Karen Allen (Indie’s old flame who joins him on his adventure). Separate conversations with the two actors covered everything from how they joined the cast of Raiders of the Lost Ark to drinking too much cheap Tunisian wine during production to working with snakes.”www.denofgeek.com