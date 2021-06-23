Cancel
Link Tank: A Retrospective on Raiders of the Lost Ark 40 Years Later

By Lee Parham, Den of Geek Staff
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the cinematic classic Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 the stars of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise look back on then films and their productions. “To celebrate this historic anniversary, Inverse spoke to two of the movie’s stars: Paul Freeman (Indiana’s rival archeologist René Belloq who’s hired by the Nazis) and Karen Allen (Indie’s old flame who joins him on his adventure). Separate conversations with the two actors covered everything from how they joined the cast of Raiders of the Lost Ark to drinking too much cheap Tunisian wine during production to working with snakes.”

MoviesThe Independent

Raiders of the Lost Ark at 40: Four secrets you may not know

Eight months after introducing the world to Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca, George Lucas invited Steven Spielberg and the screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan to his assistant’s home in Los Angeles to pitch a new name for adventure. “Indiana Smith,” Lucas said. “Very Americana square.”. Sighed Spielberg: “I hate this, but...
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Indiana Jones’ Greatest Enemy Explains Why ‘Raiders’ Is Timeless, 40 Years Later

One of the best scenes in Raiders of the Lost Ark doesn’t contain a single stunt or even the crack of a whip. Before Indiana Jones truly gets into it with the baddies, his biggest nemesis — Dr. René Emile Belloq (Paul Freeman) gives Indy a lesson in nostalgia. He holds up a pocket watch, and tells Indy that at this moment in time the watch is “worthless.” But, “bury it in the sand for a thousand years, it becomes priceless!” This summer, Raiders of the Lost Ark has turned 40-years-old. So, was the film just a throwaway action movie in 1981? Did it become priceless in our minds over time, or has it always been awesome?
Beauty & FashionDen of Geek

Link Tank: Revisiting The Hunchback of Notre Dame After 25 Years

Twenty-five years later, Disney’s PG take on Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame remains one of the most radical films in Disney history. “It is hard to imagine Disney adapting a Gothic novel in which every single major character is morally grey and almost all of them die at the end. Yet, in 1996, Disney released The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a retelling of the very dark Victor Hugo novel. What’s different? Oh gods, it would almost be easier to say what is similar: names, location, and the fact that Quasimodo has physical disabilities. This book is very bleak, guys.”
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

POP JEDI Celebrates RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK 40th Anniversary - EXCLUSIVE

Pop Jedi returns this week with pop culture and entertainment news in a special episode that travels back in time to the era of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's original Indiana Jones movie as they honor Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Raiders of the Lost Ark Is a Theme Park Ride – and Cinematic Marvel

Raiders of the Lost Ark is 40 years old this June. It is a masterpiece. It was the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. It was nominated for Best Picture and won more Oscars than any other movie that year. New York Times critic Vincent Canby described it as “an instant classic.” That appeal has not diminished with age. It was added to the National Film Registry in 1999. Just last summer, readers of The Los Angeles Times named Raiders of the Lost Ark “the ultimate summer movie.”
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Could The Simpsons Be the Latest Addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Could The Simpsons potentially crossover with Marvel? One executive producer says they might travel from Springfield to Wakanda!. “Ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, The Simpsons has been the smiling face of that monopolistic corporate synergy. The long-running series was a key Disney+ offering at launch — despite some questionable cropping — and we’ve already seen at least one member of the Simpsons clan interact with the Star Wars universe. So will the Simpsons make a trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next? According to Simpsons co-executive producer Michael Price, it’s very possible.”
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: What Makes Loki’s Sylvie More Than a “Lady Loki”

Loki actress Sophia Di Martino talks her character Sylvie and why she’s so much more than a “Lady Loki.”. “Sylvie Laufeydottir is the most mysterious character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. after her shocking reveal at the end of Loki Episode 2, she’s now one half of a mischievous duo as a variant of the Trickster God himself. While she may dress and act like Loki, ‘Sylvie’ is something entirely new.”
MoviesDen of Geek

The Forever Purge Review: Insurrectionists in Horror Movie Makeup

Movies typically take several years to get in front of an audience, from the screenwriter first putting words on the page to the finished film unspooling in a dark theater (or, these days, streaming on your tablet). So there’s always a weird double-take when a movie like The Forever Purge comes out and it seems to eerily capture or mirror events unfolding in real-life as they’re happening.
MoviesDen of Geek

Best Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Movies are back. It at least feels that way when you see the numbers that films like F9 and A Quiet Place Part II are earning. But more than just the thrill of going back to theaters, July signals what is typically considered to be the height of the summer movie season. On a hot evening, there are few things better than some cold air conditioning and a colder drink of your choice while escapism plays across a screen.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Is Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy Based on a Specific Book?

Netflix is getting ambitious with its Fear Street movie saga, the first of which, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, drops tomorrow just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. A trilogy of movies based on the iconic teen horror series by R.L. Stine, Fear Street promises enough film references to satisfy many a horror cinephile, but what about its more explicit source material? How closely will Netflix’s Fear Street adapt Stine’s scandalously entertaining tales of teen horror? Den of Geek talked to Fear Street trilogy director Leigh Janiak about the saga’s strategy in adapting a much-loved YA series.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Clifford the Big Red Dog is the Latest Victim of a Live-Action Reboot

Is any of your childhood nostalgia safe? Apparently, the answer to that is “no” in our CGI-filled first look at Clifford the Big Red Dog. “Clifford the Big Red Dog is the latest in classic childhood nostalgia getting the big-screen treatment, and maybe my heart is getting less cynical as I get older, but the trailer looks wholesome and, dare I say, fun! I’m not someone who can tell you the entire backstory of Kaiju Good Boy and his red Kool-Aid-shaded fur, but I do remember the book series being a part of my life at some point growing up.”
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: The Most Patriotic Video Games You Can Play

Metal Wolf Chaos, Wolfenstein II, and Liberty or Death are some of the most patriotic video games you can play to celebrate this Fourth of July. “America is a land of contrasts, but at the end of the day there’s no place else we’d rather live. Our country is founded on immutable principles of liberty, equality, and freedom that, at their best, create an atmosphere for individual excellence. And also: video games! The world of electronic entertainment started here, and many video games have tapped into our love of country as subject matter.”
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Alien TV spin-off boss addresses Sigourney Weaver status

It's looking unlikely that Sigourney Weaver will return as Ripley for the Alien TV spin-off. Fargo boss Noah Hawley is teaming up with Disney and Sir Ridley Scott on a new chapter in the Alien franchise, taking place in a near-future where the Xenomorph species has made it to earth.
MoviesDen of Geek

Why The Forever Purge Is the Series’ Most Relevant Movie Yet

In The Forever Purge, the fifth movie in the dystopian action-horror franchise which began in 2013 with writer-director James DeMonaco’s The Purge, the totalitarian regime known as the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) are back in power after having been booted out of office in 2016’s The Purge: Election Year. Right off the bat, they’ve reinstated Purge Night, the annual event in which all crime — up to and including murder — is legal for 12 hours from dusk to dawn, with no consequences.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Monsters at Work Review (Spoiler-Free)

This Monsters at Work review contains no spoilers. Disney+ launched with the promise of bringing many adored Disney franchises to the small screen, but with big picture ambition, storytelling, and production values. So far, that promise has mostly been met, with the Disney+ original series like Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier feeling like stretched out features diced into episodic instalments. However, Monsters at Work, Disney+’s new sequel series to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., feels more like traditional television than a “X-hour movie,” for better or worse.