Link Tank: A Retrospective on Raiders of the Lost Ark 40 Years Later

One of the best scenes in Raiders of the Lost Ark doesn’t contain a single stunt or even the crack of a whip. Before Indiana Jones truly gets into it with the baddies, his biggest nemesis — Dr. René Emile Belloq (Paul Freeman) gives Indy a lesson in nostalgia. He holds up a pocket watch, and tells Indy that at this moment in time the watch is “worthless.” But, “bury it in the sand for a thousand years, it becomes priceless!” This summer, Raiders of the Lost Ark has turned 40-years-old. So, was the film just a throwaway action movie in 1981? Did it become priceless in our minds over time, or has it always been awesome?