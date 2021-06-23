Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

One day ahead: Donnons des Elles au Velo J-1 and the Tour de France

By Amy Jones
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Donnons des Elles au Velo, a game-changing French cycling club, has an initiative J-1 or Journée -1 to signify riding one day ahead of the men’s peloton during the three-week Tour de France. It was founded in 2015 with the aim of highlighting gender inequality in cycling — and specifically the lack of a Tour de France for women. Since then, a group of riders from the club have set out each year to ride every kilometre of the men’s race one day ahead of the peloton.

www.cyclingnews.com
Community Policy
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

460
Followers
6K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#The Tour De France#Brest#Tour De France Femmes#French Cycling Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 1 - Live coverage

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France, which gets underway in the cycling heartland of Brittany with a stage that looks sure to provoke fireworks in the finale. The first man up the Côte de la Fosse aux Loup at the finish will wear the first maillot jaune of the Tour, and the list of contenders is an elite one. Men like world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) look sure to be in contention, but the breathless opening day of the Tour has a habit of throwing up surprises.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Which GC riders lost time on stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France

Stage 3 of the Tour de France brought another day of carnage to the peloton as multiple crashes ruined the final run to the line in Pontivy. With it came sizeable time losses for multiple general classification contenders, with some challenges possibly already over before any of the major showdowns of the race.
Cyclingfroggyweb.com

Cycling-Thomas happy to survive bruising Tour de France opening day

LANDERNEAU, France (Reuters) – Geraint Thomas was happy just to survive a brutal opening day on the Tour de France after the first stage was marred by two huge crashes that saw two of his fellow Ineos-Grenadiers overall contenders losing time on Saturday. “It was a solid day, stressful with...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish and his 30 Tour de France stage wins – Gallery

As Mark Cavendish makes his return to the Tour de France, we take a look at the 30 victories that have made him the greatest sprinter in the history of the Grande Boucle. It’s three years since Cavendish’s last appearance at the Tour and five years since that 30th stage win, but he has been rejuvenated in 2021 and has made a storied return to the race where he made his name.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France stage 1 LIVE: Result and reaction as Julian Alaphilippe wins amid major crashes

The primary favourites to be wearing yellow in Paris - Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas - crossed in group a further eight seconds back. “It’s a scenario I imagined and I really wanted to do it but of course I had to do it and it’s really super,” Alaphilippe said.There was French delight as Alaphilippe swapped his world champion’s rainbow jersey for the famous yellow with his sixth career Tour stage win.“My team did a great job and controlled it all day. At the end I was caught in a crash but we got back and I...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred stage 3

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Grand Tour stage of the year, sprinting to victory on a crash-marred stage 3 of the Tour de France in Pontivy. The closing kilometres of the day were ruined by a succession of crashes, which saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) go down nine kilometres out and lose over 1:21 at the finish.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Riders criticise crash-marred stage 3 final at the Tour de France

Several members of the Tour de France peloton have expressed their thoughts on the events of the crash-marred stage 3, which saw numerous riders hit the deck as they raced through narrow technical roads to the sprint finish in Pontivy. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was a notable victim, suffering multiple wounds...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: General Classification at the 2021 race after stage 1

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will swap the rainbow jersey worn by the world champion for the first yellow jersey of this year’s Tour de France, after winning the opening stage into Landerneau. Perfectly led out by his team, often nicknamed ‘the Wolf Pack’, on the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups, or Climb of the Wolf Pit, Alaphilippe attacked 2.5 kilometres from the finish line and held off the peloton to take the maillot jaune by 18 seconds.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Chris Froome caught up in nasty crash on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, loses 14 minutes

Chris Froome was caught in a nasty crash with 7.5km to go on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, losing 14 minutes as he battled on to eventually cross the finish line. Froome was one of the dozens of riders caught in a huge fall on the opening day, TV cameras capturing the four-time winner on the ground, assessing his condition before remounting and finishing the stage alongside Israel Start-Up Nation team-mate Omer Goldstein.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021: Stage 1 route, preview, prediction and start time from Brest to Landernau

The Tour de France begins on a busy weekend in the sporting landscape, with French eyes on their all-star team at Euro 2020 and a last-16 tie with their Alpine neighbours Switzerland on Monday. With Wimbledon and Formula One on the calendar and an Olympic Games just around the corner, race director Christian Prudhomme knew their was only one way for the Tour to grab the headlines, and so it is no coincidence that stage one is perfectly suited for the highly tuned puncheur’s skillset of Julian Alaphilippe. This reporter followed the carnival of a 2019 Tour when Alaphilippe...
CyclingKRDO

Tour de France Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tour de France. June 26-July 18, 2021 – The 108th Tour de France is scheduled to take place. August 29-September 20, 2020 – The 107th Tour de France takes place. 22-year-old Tadej Pogacar becomes the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France. Facts. The...
ShoppingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Get ready for the Tour de France with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Two very big events are happening right now. Firstly, for cycling fans, we're all counting down the days until the biggest bike race of the year: the Tour de France. And secondly, for the general population across western civilisation, day two of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with the annual Bezos bonanza sending deal hunters into a frenzy as they look to save money on the big-ticket purchase they've been holding off on.