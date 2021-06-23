One day ahead: Donnons des Elles au Velo J-1 and the Tour de France

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France, which gets underway in the cycling heartland of Brittany with a stage that looks sure to provoke fireworks in the finale. The first man up the Côte de la Fosse aux Loup at the finish will wear the first maillot jaune of the Tour, and the list of contenders is an elite one. Men like world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) look sure to be in contention, but the breathless opening day of the Tour has a habit of throwing up surprises.