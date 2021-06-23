Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

New Suncoast High football coach Mark Leone seeks to emulate Notre Dame

Palm Beach Interactive
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Seattle-area high school football coach, Mark Leone, is taking over at Suncoast High with one goal in mind: to be like Notre Dame. “I think the big thing is just building the program and attract all student-athletes in the Palm Beach County area,” said Leone, who the Chargers announced as their new coach Tuesday. “We want to be the standard like Notre Dame, but bring that process to the high school level where we're going to have high academic standards. That's not going to change, and we're going to have high athletic standards as well.”

www.palmbeachpost.com
