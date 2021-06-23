Philip Shoemaker

Philip Scott Shoemaker, 31, Owensville, passed away, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sullivan. He was born Sept. 18, 1989 to Brian and Marie (Braun) Shoemaker in St. Louis. He grew up on the family farm. In school, he was a member of Bem 4-H, Owensville FFA, and showed cattle at the fair. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, especially football and track. He played in the Mo State Football Championship game in 2006 and was also on the All-State track relay team. He served six years in the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to 2016 stationed at Hurlburt, AFB in Fla. with a six month deployment in Afghanistan. He finished his time in the service at Whiteman Air Force Base in Sedalia. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in Civil Engineering.