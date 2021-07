Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber said he won't participate in the Home Run Derby in Denver next month, citing the toll the slugfest puts on a player's body. "I think the best thing to do is probably let it pass and rest up and look forward to the second half," Schwarber told reporters after the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. "The biggest thing is you're going to get sore, after the fact. You're taking almost 13-15 minutes of full swings. You never do that in a day (of) your daily routine in baseball. That's just torturing yourself. It's definitely taxing on the body."