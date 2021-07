Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a broad term that describes conditions characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The two most common inflammatory bowel diseases are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Several types of medications may be used to treat IBD such as aminosalicylates, corticosteroids (such as prednisone), immunomodulators, and “biologics.” Now, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital report they have developed an engineered yeast that can induce multiple effects for treating IBD. Their preclinical results could potentially affect the lives of thousands of patients with IBD.