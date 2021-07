The Nationals are beating the Mets today in D.C., and if they hang on they’ll have taken three out of four from the weekend series. That includes a split doubleheader on Saturday, which saw Kyle Schwarber hit two homers in an evening victory. Schwarber has had a an odd first year in Washington, but has come on more strongly since getting healthy. The Nats also moved him into the leadoff spot, hoping to take advantage of his patience and eye at the plate.