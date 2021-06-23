Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biometric security firm Clear Secure targets $4.34 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Clear Secure Inc, which uses biometric technology to validate identity, is looking to raise as much as $396 million through a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of about $4.34 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The New York-based company plans to sell 13.2 million shares of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, priced between $27 and $30 per share.

Clear Secure was launched in 2010 with the view to create smooth travel experiences with added security in a post 9/11 world.

Its businesses include the CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, and its mobile applications, which together have the largest users of its platform.

Net proceeds from the offering will be given to Alclear Holdings, an entity controlled by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Caryn Seidman-Becker, in exchange for Alclear non-voting common units equal to the number of shares to be offered in IPO.

The company's technology is present across 38 airport locations and 26 sports and entertainment partners across the United States, with 61 million cumulative platform users.

Its information security program was given the highest certification rating by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the filing showed.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Clear's stock will be listed under the symbol "YOU".

(This story corrects to say valuation of about $4.34 billion, not $2.2 billion in in headline, paragraph 1)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J P Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Entertainment#Initial Public Offering#Clear Secure#Alclear Holdings#Ipo#Allen Co#Wells Fargo Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businesskdal610.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC adds Goldman Sachs to lead banks on drilling IPO

DUBAI (July 1): Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has added Goldman Sachs to a lead role on the initial public offering of its drilling unit, sources said, in the bank's first such high-profile deal in the emirate since 2019. Goldman Sachs' investment banking unit was sidelined from any new...
StocksStreetInsider.com

GoGreen Investments Corp (GOGN.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE: GOGN.U) announces 10,000,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one of our Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant. GoGreen Investments Corporation is a newly incorporated...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China investigates Didi over cyber security days after its huge IPO

BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Didi Global's (DIDI.N) shares fell more than 10% in New York on Friday after China's cyberspace agency said it had launched an investigation into the ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mitsubishi Electric CEO to quit over long-running data deceit

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric's CEO said he will step down to take responsibility for "three decades of systematic deceit" during which the Japanese firm falsified inspection data for air conditioners and brake compressors used in trains. The admission by Mitsubishi (6503.T), whose products range from air conditioners...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Syngenta files for $10 bln Shanghai IPO - prospectus

BEIJING/ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed. Syngenta's application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the...
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

SentinelOne completes NYSE IPO at $9b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne has completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), raising $1.2 billion at a company valuation of $8.9 billion. The company sold 35 million Class A shares at $35 per share, having announced on Monday that it would sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share. If the underwriters exercise their options to buy 5,250,000 class-A shares at the IPO price within 30 days then SentinelOne’s valuation could climb to $11.5 billion. The company will begin trading on Wall street today with the S ticker.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Stock for biometric airport ID firm Clear takes off following IPO

The Midtown-based biometric company's stock closed trading Wednesday with a $40 share price on the New York Stock Exchange, a 29% rise from its starting price. The big move came even after the company raised the initial offering price for its shares last night to $31, just above the range of $27 to $30 that it had projected earlier this week.